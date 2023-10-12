Joan Marie Aylward appointed Newfoundland and Labrador's new lieutenant-governor

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of a new lieutenant-governor to serve Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement today saying former nurse and politician Joan Marie Aylward will replace Judy Foote, who was the province's first female lieutenant-governor.

Aylward began her nursing career at St. Clare's Mercy Hospital, in St. John's, and was elected president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Nurses' Union in 1990.

In 1996, she was elected to the provincial legislature, where she represented the riding of St. John's Centre.

Aylward served seven years in the legislature, where she held several cabinet posts, including social services, health and municipal affairs.

Most recently, Aylward was vice-chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador Labour Relations Board.

"Joan Marie Aylward has spent her career caring for and serving her community and Canadians," Trudeau said in a statement.

"I am confident that she will continue to serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador in her new role with characteristic selflessness, dedication and enthusiasm."

Lieutenant-governors are appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.