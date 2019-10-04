

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A jury in Fredericton has found that Matthew Raymond is currently unfit to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

Raymond is accused of killing Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, and residents Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The four were shot to death outside an apartment complex on August 10th, 2018.

Fitness means that an accused understands the charges against him, the consequences of the case against him, and is capable of instructing a lawyer.

Raymond will be sent for treatment and will face trial on the charges once he is deemed fit.

During the hearing this week, the jury of four men and eight women heard the findings of two forensic psychiatrists.

They also heard audio recordings as evidence of Raymond's behaviour both inside and outside the court.

The details of the testimony and content of the audio are covered by a publication ban.

The lawyers and Court of Queen's Bench Judge Fred Ferguson have stressed that Raymond will eventually stand trial on the charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.