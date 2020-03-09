HALIFAX -- A low-pressure system following along a weather front bisecting the Maritimes will bring in a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain Monday evening through Tuesday.

The initial cold front is hanging down along a line from Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island and northern New Brunswick. North of the front, colder air is in place, while south of the front -- including western Nova Scotia and southwestern New Brunswick -- is milder in southeasterly winds. That divide is expected to remain in place as the mix of wintry weather arrives Monday evening.

Snow and ice pellets develop along a front crossing northern New Brunswick, P.E.I. and into Cape Breton Monday evening and overnight. There is a risk of light freezing drizzle for areas south of that line.

On Tuesday, a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain continues for northern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton. The remainder of the Maritime region, including southern New Brunswick and mainland Nova Scotia, will have a risk of freezing drizzle early Tuesday morning and later Tuesday night.

The divide remains in place for Tuesday with wintry weather across northern New Brunswick and an icy mix for P.E.I. and Cape Breton.

With the split in conditions for the region, accumulations in snow and ice will be varied across the Maritimes. The most snow and ice pellet accumulation is expected in northern areas of New Brunswick with totals of 10 to 20 cm. For central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, 2 to 5 cm of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is possible.

Residents in southern New Brunswick and mainland Nova Scotia should watch for icy spots at night and early in the morning.

Takeaways: