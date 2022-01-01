Kentville man facing several charges related to thefts, armed robbery in Yarmouth area: N.S. RCMP

A man from Kentville, N.S. is facing over a dozen charges in relation to several thefts, an armed robbery, and break-and-enters in the Yarmouth, N.S. area during the month of December.

On Thursday, police received a report of a stolen vehicle in Barrington Passage, N.S. Shortly after, a second report was received of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 103 in Clyde River, N.S.

Police say that information led to the arrest of 49-year-old Anthony Scott Haynes.

Upon further investigation, police confirmed Haynes had been involved in a number of other incidents between Dec. 23 and 28, including thefts at a grocery store and a department store in Yarmouth, break-and-enters at two businesses in Hebron, N.S., and an armed robbery at a grocery store in Yarmouth.

Police say Haynes has been charged with:

robbery with a weapon

disguised with intent

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of break and enter

two counts of possession of break-in instruments

theft of conveyance

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from peace officer

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

two counts of theft under $5,000

failure to comply with conditions

Haynes has been remanded into custody and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court for a bail hearing on Jan. 10, 2022.