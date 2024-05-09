Kings County man, 32, dies following two-vehicle collision: N.S. RCMP

A 32-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Kings County has died after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday.

Antigonish County District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a report of the crash on Highway 104 near Exit 38 around 10:45 a.m.

Once on scene, police learned two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided with each other.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 73-year-old Halifax man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.