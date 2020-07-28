HALIFAX -- A 59-year-old man from Kingsport, N.S. is facing charges after a police investigation into the selling of illegal tobacco products.

Alfred Mose Stockley, 59, of Kingsport Kings County is charged with possession of unstamped tobacco, selling of unstamped tobacco products, and charges under the Revenue Act.

RCMP say on July 24, officers arrested Stockley during a traffic stop, following the ongoing investigation.

He was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on September 29.

Police say the investigation, which involves members from Yarmouth/Clare RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU),Yarmouth General Investigative Section (GIS), Kings District RCMP and of the Criminal Intelligence Services Nova Scotia (CISNS), and members of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services (Audit and Enforcement), resulted in the seizure of 60,000 illegal cigarettes, and is ongoing.