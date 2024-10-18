ATLANTIC
    • Lack of accessible transit an issue for those who need it in Halifax

    An Access-A-Bus is seen in Halifax on Friday October 18, 2024. (CTV/Jonathan MacInnis) An Access-A-Bus is seen in Halifax on Friday October 18, 2024. (CTV/Jonathan MacInnis)
    Halifax has 47 buses in its Access-A-Bus fleet, but still it doesn't seem to be meeting the demand for the service.

    "I am having quite a lot of difficulties using the city's Access-A-Bus service," says Caden Flynn.

    Flynn is 23 years old and has cerebral palsy. He depends on the bus to get him to and from his job with Easter Seals Nova Scotia.

    He's become frustrated with what he says is an unreliable service that shows up late, or sometimes not at all.

    "I don't feel that any other group of people would be expected to put up with this lack of service but when you're disabled, it often feels like you're told, you'll take whatever you can get," says Flynn.

    "It's archaic, it's not working. We need investment," says the president of Easter Seals Nova Scotia, Joanne Bernard.

    Bernard adds the province of Nova Scotia has the highest rate of people with disabilities per capita in the country at 38 per cent. She says an upgraded accessible transit plan is long overdue.

    "It really is becoming more of a hindrance for people to get where they need to go for work, for recreation or just to connect in the community," she says.

    "Disabled people deserve to work, they deserve opportunities, and we're qualified, and council should be making it a priority to help us achieve these goals. Right now, it truly feels like accessibility is an afterthought," says Flynn.

    There could be good news coming. A city spokesperson says changes to access are being discussed.

    "Halifax transit is frequently reviewing to determine if it is meeting the needs of its residents. We are currently looking at expanding Access-A-Bus as part of capital planning," says Sarah Brennan.

    That offers a glimmer of hope for people who need reliable and accessible transit on almost a daily basis.

