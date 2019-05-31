

CTV Atlantic





Parents of children in Moncton’s Headstart program say they're in the dark and assuming the worst, after a classroom “incident” last week that led to the dismissal of four employees.

The agency that provides programs for young children won’t reveal any more details and it's the not knowing that's making it worse for the parents.

Lindsay O'Blenis says her three-year-old son, Connor, has been attending Moncton Headstart since January. She says for the most part he is non-verbal and is currently being assessed for autism.

“He can't tell me anything,” said O’Blenis. “He could be horribly mistreated and I would never know.”

At a press conference Thursday, Moncton Headstart confirmed three teachers and one aide have been fired following an undisclosed incident that took place late last Wednesday.

“We made the decision to terminate the employment of the two individuals who had previously been suspended with pay,” said Chad Peters of Moncton Headstart.“We have also terminated the employment of two other individuals related to this incident.”

O'Blenis says she was shocked when she found out on social media and is choosing to keep her son home.

“I would've assumed that parents would've been notified and, especially where my son can't communicate how his day is, it's critical to me that I am informed of what happens,” O'Blenis said. “I have to trust them completely.”

A spokesperson for Moncton Headstart said a letter was sent to parents from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development informing them of an investigation.

O'Blenis says she hasn't received it.

“I’ve asked my neighbor, whose daughter goes to Headstart and he has not received a letter,” O'Blenis said. “I’ve asked one of my friends whose child was in the class affected. She received a note saying that teachers have been rearranged and that's all she was told.”

All Moncton Headstart will say is the investigation falls under the operator manual for early learning childcare centres, which states in part that “no child will be subjected to any form of physical punishment or verbal or emotional abuse or is denied physical necessities.”

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the investigation has now been handed over to the department of social development.

“On Monday, social development will take over the investigation on the file and then it will be up to social development and police to decide whether to move ahead with any charges,” Cardy said.

Speculation and questions remain around an institution that has played an important role for families in the community.

“There's so much speculation and that's all we're left to do,” said O’Blenis.

Moncton Headstart sent out a brief statement late this afternoon saying that they are aware of the public's questions and concerns and will be issuing an update to parents on Monday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Eilish Bonang.