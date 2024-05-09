Lack of parking, high traffic keeping some Halifax-area residents away from downtown core: study

A lack of parking, high traffic volumes, affordability and construction are the main reasons some Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) residents are staying away from the city's downtown core, according to a recent study.

Who's visiting downtown

A news release Thursday from Narrative Research, a marketing research company, says more than 500 HRM residents took part in their survey.

Of those residents, the study found that half of them are travelling downtown for fun or leisure at least once or twice a month, while 37 per cent of participants say they're visiting a few times a year.

One in 10 residents – 11 per cent – said they rarely find themselves downtown.

Over half of the participants – 55 per cent – agree there is a lot to do downtown, while 17 per cent disagree.

"Most downtown experiences are described as positive, and restaurants, the picturesque waterfront, and cultural events are the biggest draws," read the release.

What would attract more visitors to downtown

As part of the study, residents were asked what would heighten their attraction to visiting Halifax's downtown area.

Narrative Research's poll reveals, for the most part, responses focused on increasing parking, having a wider array of cultural events, improving safety and offering better public transportation to downtown from off the peninsula.

The study also looked into what amenities might encourage people to visit downtown more often.

The most common answers included:

49 per cent would like to see an aquarium in the downtown area

48 per cent would like a new performing arts centre

42 per cent would like to see more family-friendly attractions

Ideas that didn't have as much interest included:

31 per cent would like to see a new art gallery

20 per cent would like to see a new soccer stadium

What's stopping people from visiting downtown

Six in 10 residents feel downtown is a safe place to go, while 18 per cent do not.

Fourty-seven per cent say they feel at home when they visit, compared to 29 per cent who do not feel at home in downtown Halifax.

The study also found people living with disabilities are significantly less likely to say downtown is a safe place to visit or that they feel at home when they visit.

Only a third of those who took part found the downtown area has become more vibrant, according to the survey’s results.

Narrative Research's survey was conducted between Jan. 26 and Jan. 30, and involved 507 Halifax residents who were 18 years of age or older.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.