Lawsuit claims camera hidden in shower at Cape Breton Buddhist monastery

A view of Cape Breton Island is shown in a July, 2000 photo. A civil lawsuit has been brought against two Nova Scotia-based Buddhist organizations, alleging a high-ranking monk placed a video camera in a communal shower at a Cape Breton Island monastery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Bonnell) A view of Cape Breton Island is shown in a July, 2000 photo. A civil lawsuit has been brought against two Nova Scotia-based Buddhist organizations, alleging a high-ranking monk placed a video camera in a communal shower at a Cape Breton Island monastery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Bonnell)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway

    A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15. The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island