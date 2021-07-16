HALIFAX -- All eyes are on Premier Iain Rankin these days, as Nova Scotians wait to see when the 38-year-old will call an election.

"For this election it really is he has to go now because of the electoral calendar," said Lori Turnbull, the director of the Dalhousie School of Public Administration.

It's anticipated Rankin will send Nova Scotians to the polls soon to get ahead of a federal election, which is expected this fall.

"He's into the fifth year now which governments kind of don't want to do and he's a new premier, he has to get a mandate," said Turnbull.

She said the priorities of the parties are close together so an election could come down to leadership.

"I think the election will be a lot about who do you trust to be Premier. Who do you trust to do the things that we all know are important and so, then it becomes, I think leadership will be the key issue," said Turnbull.

She expects healthcare, the nursing shortage and long-term care will likely be election issues.

"There's nothing that's really taken over 100% as the main narrative. I think we have the same challenges that we usually do with COVID on top of them of them," said Turnbull.

When an election is called, there are some other issues Nova Scotians say they want to see addressed.

"I would say the most important issues for me both personally and professionally is Indigenous rights and reconciliation and just making sure we're doing everything we can to make it easier for Indigenous people to live in this province," said Robin Thompson.

"I am finding mental health an issue in the province and that we are not responding to the people with mental health needs," said Sherrill Lindsay.

The environment, housing and education are also issues that voters say need to be considered.

"I think the first issue that comes to mind is to do with the environment. I'm glad to see that we're increasingly taking global warming seriously so that to me is one big issue," said Geoff Hill. "I think another issue that's out there seems to be to do with the homeless and finding housing, affordable housing for people living in our community."

"I would like to see more support for the staff and the teachers," said Gina Jones. "It seems like they're opinions are not considered a lot of times and I work in the school and it's very important, teachers need to be listened to."