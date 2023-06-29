Legal victory for N.S. disabilities rights converted into five-year plan for reforms
A landmark legal victory has officially yielded a five-year plan to ensure Nova Scotians with disabilities can move out of large institutions and receive timely access to housing.
A Nova Scotia human rights board of inquiry announced Thursday that it has approved a plan from two experts that had been accepted by the province and the Disability Rights Coalition in April.
Board chairman Donald Murray said in the decision an expert monitor will be named by the end of this year to monitor implementation of the plan.
The province will be required to provide progress reports, and a website will be created to post statistics on whether goals are being met.
The plan was based on a report that recommended the province move three-quarters of the 870 people in institutions into housing in communities by 2025, with the large facilities to be closed by 2028.
Its approval caps a marathon legal battle originally launched in 2014 by three people with disabilities who were kept in a Halifax psychiatric hospital for years, despite medical opinions that they could live in the community with appropriate supports.
Their human rights case went to a board of inquiry and eventually the province's Court of Appeal, which ruled in favour of the arguments of the Disability Rights Coalition.
It found that people living with disabilities were being subjected to discrimination in their inability to obtain social assistance, including housing, support and services.
Last August, the province agreed to work with the disabilities coalition on a remedy that would be overseen and approved by a human rights board of inquiry, and a two-person review panel was appointed to work out the details.
In his decision, Murray said the human rights board of inquiry "retains jurisdiction ... to monitor progress as the parties work to fulfil the remedy," drawn up by the two-person review panel.
Eddie Bartnik, an Australian consultant on disability services, and Tim Stainton, a University of British Columbia professor of social work, were the experts who wrote the report outlining the process.
The provincial Community Services Department has said the cost of the improved housing and care "will depend on factors such as program design, staffing levels, the availability of specialized supports and a regional approach to delivering services."
However, in a news release, the province said Murray's "interim consent order ... will act as a public commitment by all parties."
The review report said new admissions to the facilities, known as adult residential centres and regional rehabilitation centres, would end this year.
Under the current system, when people with disabilities apply for services or housing, they're often put on a lengthy wait list. As of last July, there were 1,834 people on the department's wait lists for various types of housing and support.
Under the report's recommendations, resources would be increased so that in 2028 the long wait times would be eliminated.
The province would also create a "critical response team" with trained staff to ensure people in crisis have immediate access to supports and services, as well as multidisciplinary teams to meet needs as people shift into community settings. Bartnik and Stainton also recommended more staff and new positions for area coordinators spread throughout Nova Scotia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated home page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Vancouver and cities in Ontario top list of most expensive places to rent: Kijiji report
According to Kijiji’s rental market report, Vancouver has maintained its position as the priciest city for renting, while eight out of the top 10 most expensive cities to rent are in Ontario.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
'Kindness' meditation can help activate positive memories for people with depression, new study finds
A new peer-reviewed study has found that a daily guided kindness meditation practice can help people who have struggled with depression to activate their autobiographical memories, resulting in feelings of kindness for themselves and others.
South Korea sending 151 firefighters to help Canada’s battle against rampant wildfires
South Korea is sending a 151 firefighters to Canada, joining over 1,400 foreign firefighters to fight against hundreds of wildfires that have swept through the country.
Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was hate-motivated, police say, man charged
A triple stabbing during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo is believed to have been a hate-motivated attack, police said Thursday as they laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old student.
Toronto
-
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Calgary
-
Severe storm rolls through Calgary, flooding streets and taking out trees
Some Calgarians were drenched in the rain as a sudden, severe thunderstorm hit the city around suppertime on Thursday.
-
Marda Loop businesses call on city for support amid ongoing construction and accessibility concerns
Calgarians driving into the southwest community of Marda Loop will be met with bumper-to-bumper traffic and delays for the next several months, much to the frustration of nearby local businesses.
-
Alberta optimistic about this year's budget forecast despite drop in oil prices
The Alberta government says it ended the 2022-23 budget year with a petro-powered $11.6 billion surplus, up from its third-quarter estimate of $10.4 billion.
Montreal
-
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Montreal mayor answers to housing crisis concerns as Moving Day looms
The clock is ticking towards July 1 Moving Day in Quebec and housing advocates predict this could be the worst one in years with many still without long-term places to live. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante joined CTV News at Six anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen on Thursday night to respond to concerns surrounding the city’s housing crisis.
-
No deal: Strike continues at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery
One of the unions representing workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal said a tentative deal to end a months-long strike has fallen through.
Edmonton
-
RCMP investigating after 'transphobic, homophobic' material left in St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties are on the case of what appears to be a hate crime in St. Albert, after anti-LGBTQ2S+ literature was discovered in two schoolyards in the city just north of Edmonton.
-
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
-
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced in Sudbury for 1998 Renee Sweeney murder
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright received his sentence Thursday morning.
-
U.S. fugitive hiding in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
An illegal immigrant from Florida living under an alias in West Nipissing has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Timmins resident concerned about speeding, risky driving on Sixth Avenue
John Belair is worried someone is going to get hurt on Sixth Avenue in Timmins.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | VIA boss aiming to return popular commuter train to southwestern Ontario this fall
VIA Rail trains 82 and 83 are on track for a return to the Toronto-Brantford-London corridor. On Thursday, a meeting between Canada’s transport minister, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, and southwestern Ontario mayors yielded immediate results for commuters — and a commitment to improve passenger rail across the region.
-
Searches planned for two women missing since 1988
Lois Hanna and Lisa Maas never met, but they are linked together forever. The two midwestern Ontario natives both went missing in July of 1988 under suspicious circumstances.
-
Woman arrested following separate LPS fraud investigations
One person is facing charges following two separate fraud investigations by the London Police Service Financial Crime Unit, dating back to 2021.
Winnipeg
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
-
'Police are supposed to protect us': Family says police told them alleged break-in was just a mistake
A Winnipeg couple is raising concerns over how Winnipeg police responded to their calls for help, after they interrupted a person allegedly breaking into their home in the middle of the night while they slept.
-
City of Winnipeg to adopt new plain language policy
The City of Winnipeg is looking to start communicating more clearly with its citizens.
Ottawa
-
Shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the rules for fireworks in Ottawa on Canada Day.
-
Here's when the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be in Ottawa this summer
The Big Bounce Canada has announced the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm July 15 and 16, and July 21 to the 23.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan-made TV show features the outdoor adventures of a blind man
Saskatoon’s Ron Walsh is preparing to unveil the second season of his TV show to the world, showcasing our province in a whole new way.
-
'It's so beautiful': Skydiving Sask. seniors soaring through their golden years
Two Prince Albert seniors have crossed an item off their bucket list after they went skydiving near Saskatoon last month.
-
Path cleared for Nordic spa in Saskatoon
A Nordic spa development in the Willows neighbourhood is a step closer to reality after city council approved changes to the area’s community plan on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Grocery costs: Why are stores owned by the same companies charging different prices?
The names on the outside are different, but most grocery stores are owned by the same companies — yet CTV News shopped around and found they charge significantly different prices for the same items.
-
'He's a good kid': Neighbours identify victim of fatal Burnaby home invasion
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.
-
'Reprehensible' lawsuit was attempt to get former owners to pay for home renovations, B.C. judge rules
A B.C. provincial court judge didn't mince words in dismissing a homeowner's lawsuit alleging that the previous owners had fraudulently misrepresented latent electrical defects in the home.
Regina
-
'One of the biggest honours of my life': Regina's police chief bids farewell following 28-year career
Regina's Chief of Police Evan Bray will hand in his badge at the end of the day on Friday after 28 years with the force.
-
Sask. gov't pays down debt with $1.58B surplus, Opposition criticizes lack of affordability
The Government of Saskatchewan has retired over $1 billion of the province's debt after finishing the 2022-23 fiscal year with a large surplus. The Saskatchewan NDP called for the surplus to be used in affordability measures.
-
40-year-old Sask. man dead in Highway 16 crash
A Yorkton man is dead after a crash on Highway 16 near Plunkett.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ministry warns Vancouver Island travellers to expect delays over Canada Day weekend
The B.C. government is warning travellers on Vancouver Island to plan ahead and prepare for delays as major congestion is expected on the region's highways over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Reconciliation sparks a reckoning for Canada Day fireworks displays
Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island says he's been known to "partake" in watching fireworks, as a way to bring families together. But on Canada Day, he wants people to mark the occasion in a different way.
-
'I haven’t slept properly since': Victoria retiree wins $500K lottery prize
A Victoria retiree says more relaxation is in his future after winning a $500,000 lottery prize.