HALIFAX -- The RCMP say a man has died after a pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on Nova Scotia's Highway 103.

The crash happened near Brooklyn, N.S. before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears the pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided with the tractor-trailer.

The driver, and lone occupant, of the pickup truck died at the scene. The 57-year-old man was from Liverpool, N.S. His name has not been released.

The driver, and lone occupant, of the tractor-trailer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Highway 103 was closed between exits 18 and 19 while police and a collision analyst attended the scene.

The highway reopened shortly after midnight.

The investigation is ongoing.