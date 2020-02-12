Liverpool man dies after truck collides with tractor-trailer on Highway 103
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103 on Feb. 12, 2020. (Submitted)
HALIFAX -- The RCMP say a man has died after a pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on Nova Scotia's Highway 103.
The crash happened near Brooklyn, N.S. before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say it appears the pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided with the tractor-trailer.
The driver, and lone occupant, of the pickup truck died at the scene. The 57-year-old man was from Liverpool, N.S. His name has not been released.
The driver, and lone occupant, of the tractor-trailer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Highway 103 was closed between exits 18 and 19 while police and a collision analyst attended the scene.
The highway reopened shortly after midnight.
The investigation is ongoing.