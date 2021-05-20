HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old Liverpool, Nova Scotia man has been charged with several drug and weapon offences after RCMP searched a residence in the community on Friday.

Queens District RCMP say at approximately 10 a.m. on May 14, officers executed a search warrant on a home in Liverpool in relation to an ongoing methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

Police say the seized a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, cash, an airsoft pistol, a conducted energy weapon, bear spray, drug paraphernalia, a cell phone, and what is believed to be a stolen ATV.

RCMP say they arrested 28-year-old William Robert Stagg at the scene without incident.

Stagg was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on July 28 to face the following charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (2 counts)

Unauthorized Cultivation, Propagation or Harvesting of Cannabis Plants

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.