HALIFAX -- Yarmouth County RCMP has released images of two men considered persons of interest in an arson at a facility storing lobster caught by the Sipekne'katik First Nation.

The fish plant in Middle West Pubnico burned earlier this month in a suspicious fire amid an escalating dispute over an Indigenous lobster fishery.

Near midnight on Oct. 16, Yarmouth County RCMP responded to a building fire at a fish plant in Middle West Pubnico. The fish plant incurred significant damage, it was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious.

RCMP has released video and photos of two persons of interest, which were captured near the time of the fire. RCMP is asking for assistance to identify the two individuals.

In security video footage, the two men can be seen walking through the darkness along a gravel path beside what appears to be a large building flanked by refrigeration gear, crates and other equipment.

RCMP have released photos and video of persons of interest in connection with a suspicious fire that occurred at a fish plant in Middle West Pubnico on October 16 pic.twitter.com/EsWvJAgcG9 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) October 30, 2020

A day after the fire was reported, police confirmed they were aware of a person of interest with life-threatening injuries believed to be related to the fire.

Anyone with information on the fire or the identities of the persons of interest is asked to contact Yarmouth District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The plant was storing lobster caught by the Sipekne'katik First Nation, which attracted national attention last month when it started setting lobster traps in St. Marys Bay before the start of the federally regulated fishing season.

The Mi'kmaq band has said it has the treaty right to fish, hunt and gather when and where they want without a licence, as spelled out in a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision.

With files from the Canadian Press.