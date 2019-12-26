HALIFAX -- Thursday was a big day for Canadian hockey fans as the 2020 World Junior Hockey Tournament kicked off. However, it was also a big day for restaurants and bars as well – many of which were packed with fans.

The World Junior Hockey Tournament began on Thursday afternoon with a game between the United States and Canada. And according to people who work in the food and beverage industry, large crowds are always expected during such a historic match.

“We work this every single year, so we kind of anticipate it,” says restaurant employee, Tiana Berardi. “2 p.m., as soon as the game comes on, the bar fills up. Everybody loves supporting the home country; so the Canada-U.S. rival – it's always a good time.

For many, coming out to watch the juniors hit the ice is an annual holiday tradition.

“Just to get into arguments with other people and talk hockey,” says sports fan, Paddy Arseneault. “That's what we do.”

“We do this every year, it's actually a tradition,” says visitor Gary Crooks. “I live in North Carolina. I'm originally from here, so every year we come home for Christmas and spend time with family and friends, and cheer on our boys and cheer on the Canadians.”

For others, it’s an opportunity to start a new tradition or to create memories with family and friends during the festive time of year.

“I've been in Canada since October trying to get my head around the ice hockey,” says hockey newbie, John Gallagher. “It's a big sport over here, so I’m trying to get my back behind it and support the Canadians.”

“I'll be cheering for the United States because I live in New York,” says visitor Emma Barnes. “I'm from Australia visiting my little sister here in Canada, but I will definitely be cheering for the United States – sorry!”

However, the many establishments and bars in the area don’t seem to mind who their patrons are cheering for – as long as they enjoy another year of World Junior Hockey Tournament fun and festivities.

Meanwhile, the final score of Canada’s match with the United States was 6-4 Canada. Canada will face off with Russia at 2 p.m. Atlantic time on Saturday.