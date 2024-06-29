ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Local Zumba instructors offer free class as part of Bedford Days

    Around 60 people took part in a Zumba Class at DeWolf Park in Bedford, N.S., as part of 'Bedford Days'. (James Kvammen/CTV News) Around 60 people took part in a Zumba Class at DeWolf Park in Bedford, N.S., as part of 'Bedford Days'. (James Kvammen/CTV News)
    Share

    Around 60 people were at DeWolf Park in Bedford, N.S., Saturday morning for a free Zumba class as part of Bedford Days.

    Bedford Days is a 10-day long festival with family-friendly activities and events within Bedford that celebrate cultural diversity and community.

    Wanda Martin and fellow local Zumba instructors conducted an hour long Latin inspired dance fitness class to show the benefits of Zumba.

    Around 60 people took part in a Zumba Class at DeWolf Park in Bedford, N.S., as part of 'Bedford Days'. (James Kvammen/CTV News)

    Martin says zumba is a dance inspired fitness program for anyone who enjoys music and movement.

    “The inspiration with Zumba is to keep people moving,” she says. “So people can just move their bodies anyway they feel the music inspires them.”

    Click here for the full Bedford Days schedule.

    With files from CTV Atlantic's James Kvammen.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News