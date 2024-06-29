Local Zumba instructors offer free class as part of Bedford Days

Around 60 people were at DeWolf Park in Bedford, N.S., Saturday morning for a free Zumba class as part of Bedford Days.

Bedford Days is a 10-day long festival with family-friendly activities and events within Bedford that celebrate cultural diversity and community.

Wanda Martin and fellow local Zumba instructors conducted an hour long Latin inspired dance fitness class to show the benefits of Zumba.

Around 60 people took part in a Zumba Class at DeWolf Park in Bedford, N.S., as part of 'Bedford Days'. (James Kvammen/CTV News)

Martin says zumba is a dance inspired fitness program for anyone who enjoys music and movement.

“The inspiration with Zumba is to keep people moving,” she says. “So people can just move their bodies anyway they feel the music inspires them.”

