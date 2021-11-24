Looking for a furry friend? PEI Humane Society hits capacity ahead of holiday season

HALIFAX -

With over 200 animals currently in their care, the PEI Humane Society has hit capacity.

“Now is the time to apply to adopt,” says Ashley Travis, development and communications coordinator for the PEI Humane Society. “We recommend that anyone who is looking to bring home a new pet for the holidays, consider doing so now.”

The not-for-profit organization is the only shelter for lost, injured and homeless animals on the island. They have seen a record number of animal intakes in 2021 and are on track to see 1,500 animals before Christmas.

The majority of intakes at the shelter this year have been neo-natal kittens. Officials say due to the impact of COVID-19 on trap and release programs, volunteers were not out in the field in their usual numbers, trapping feral cats for spay and neuter surgeries. As a result of the programs not operating at their usual scale, those at the shelter say it could see 500 kitten intakes before the end of the year.

According to the shelter, other intakes have been related to the housing crisis on P.E.I.

The PEI Humane Society says pet surrender services are still free but with the shelter hitting capacity, they say staff may need to delay acceptance of surrendered animals until space becomes available.

There are currently a variety of animals looking for loving, forever homes at the shelter, from hamsters to guinea pigs, to cats and dogs.