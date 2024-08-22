ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5M sold to New Brunswicker

    Share

    Someone in New Brunswick has five million reasons to smile, according to Atlantic Lottery.

    In a Thursday news release, officials confirmed a ticket sold online in New Brunswick for Thursday’s draw of Lotto 6/49 won the classic draw jackpot valued at $5 million.

    The corporation says more details will be released after a winner comes forward.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News