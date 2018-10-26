

Halifax's Angus L. Macdonald Bridge is going to be closed for what promises to be a very busy weekend in the city.

It's not part of the “Big Lift,” though; instead, it’s routine maintenance as workers will be replacing a support bearing under the bridge.

“This one requires a full weekend closure because of its size and location on the bridge,” said Halifax Harbour Bridges spokeswoman Alison MacDonald.

This weekend, the Halifax Mooseheads are having their home opener and Hal-Con, Atlantic Canada’s largest science fiction and gaming convention, which will be held downtown.

The Mooseheads are close to sold out for their home opener.

“We’re going to have 9,000 plus in the building on Saturday night, so make sure you leave a little extra early and get here on time,” said Halifax Mooseheads manager of media relations and communications Scott Macintosh.

Jennifer Lambe, the executive director of Hal-Con, expects 9,000 people to attend this weekend.

“It's actually going to cause a bunch of delays with getting our actors to and from the airport, or guests who are in the comic or author world to the airport who have to fly home on Sunday,” Lambe said.

About a third of the attendees are expected to be coming from out of town.

“It's a little inconvenient, but certainly the bridge does need fixing and finishing, which I'm sure we'll all be thrilled about when it's done, so we support that, but we wouldn't have been upset if it had been a different weekend,” Lambe said.

On the Dartmouth side, the Dartmouth Sportsplex will host its annual Christmas craft show.

This is their 43rd year, so organizers aren't worried, even though they’re expecting more than 7,000 people this weekend.

“Two years ago, the Macdonald Bridge closed on the same weekend we were here and it didn't affect us,” said Frank Rickets, president of the Dartmouth Handcrafters Guild.

Halifax Harbour Bridges says the A. Murray MacKay will be open all weekend, and able to handle the increased traffic.

“Having one bridge closed, it is an inconvenience and we certainly understand that and hope that nobody cancels their plans as a result of it,” said MacDonald.

The work being done this weekend has to be done before it gets too cold.

Because it's getting colder and late into the construction season, they say they couldn't wait any longer to replace this bearing, which dates to the 1950s and is due for replacement.

