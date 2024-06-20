MacKay Bridge to stay open this weekend: Halifax Harbour Bridges

ATLANTIC
    The MacKay Bridge in Halifax is pictured. (Stephanie Tsicos/CTV Atlantic) The MacKay Bridge in Halifax is pictured. (Stephanie Tsicos/CTV Atlantic)
    Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) says a planned closure of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge will not go forward this weekend due to rain in the forecast.

    The one of four weekend closures was to allow for maintenance and inspection projects that can't be done while the bridge is open.

    “Projects expected to be carried out on the MacKay this weekend will be rescheduled to a later time. We will announce the date of that closure as soon as it is determined,” reads a Thursday morning release from the bridge commission.

    The MacKay will also remain for the Canada Day long weekend.

    The next scheduled closure for the bridge is from Friday, July 5 at 7 p.m. until Monday, July 8 at 5:30 a.m.

