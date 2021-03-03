HALIFAX -- A 29-year-old man from Maitland, N.S. is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted two women at a home in the community last month.

Enfield District RCMP say at approximately 5 a.m. on Feb. 25, officers responded to a home on Cedar Road in Maitland after receiving a complaint about an assault with a weapon.

Police determined the 29-year-old man had assaulted two women. One woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the other woman was not injured, according to police.

Robert Frederick MacKenzie, 29, was arrested at the scene without incident. He is facing multiple charges, including:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

assault

unlawful confinement

uttering threats

RCMP say MacKenzie appeared before a judge and was released on strict conditions, including:

Must remain within 25 meters of his Onslow, N.S. residence

Must not be in the community of Maitland

Must not use, possess or consume alcoholic beverages

Must not use or possess firearms

MacKenzie is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on April 12.

The investigation is ongoing.