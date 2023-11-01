ATLANTIC
    • Man, 19, arrested after N.B. playground spray painted with swastikas

    Swastikas are pictured spray painted on playground equipment at the Rebecca Schofield All-World Super Play Park in Riverview, N.B. (Courtesy: Lara Lavoie) Swastikas are pictured spray painted on playground equipment at the Rebecca Schofield All-World Super Play Park in Riverview, N.B. (Courtesy: Lara Lavoie)

    An arrest has been made four months after a playground in Riverview, N.B., was spray painted with swastikas.

    RCMP responded to a report of mischief and vandalism at the Rebecca Schofield All-World Super Play Park on June 12.

    Swastikas were spray painted over wooden play structures the night before.

    The park at Frank L. Bowser Elementary School was built with community funds in honour of the late Becca Schofield, who died of brain cancer five years ago. Schofield was known for her acts of kindness through her social media movement #BeccaToldMeTo.

    Police say they were able to identify a person of interest in connection with the vandalism case and arrested a 19-year-old man from Moncton on Oct. 22.

    Police said in a Tuesday news release the man was in custody and he is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

