Man, 19, arrested in Ontario faces murder charge for fatal Halifax shooting last spring: police

A 19-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man in Halifax last spring.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to a weapons call in the 2400 block of Brunswick Street around 1:40 a.m. on April 16, 2022.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Simon Joseph Morrison, 18, and ruled his death a homicide.

On Monday, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Keishawn Elton Jerius Stephenson, 19, of Halifax.

According to a HRP news release, investigators from the Special Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, with help from the York Regional Police, arrested Stephenson in Markham, Ont., on Wednesday.

Stephenson is due in Halifax provincial court next week to face one charge of second-degree murder.

Police say they don’t think the killing was random and are not looking for other suspects.

HRP investigators are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call them at 902-490-5020.