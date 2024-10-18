Man, 19, dies after car veers off road, rolls into yard in Walton: N.S. RCMP

An investigation is underway after a fatal car crash in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Thursday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a home along Highway 215 around 12:12 p.m.

RCMP say a Toyota Camry veered off the road before rolling and ending up against the house.

The driver, and only occupant of the Camry, a 19-year-old Upper Kennetcook man, was found dead at the scene.

Nobody at the home was physically injured, according to police.

Photos taken at the scene don’t appear to show any significant damage to the house.

Highway 215 at Walton Woods Road was closed in both directions for several hours. It reopened around 6:30 p.m.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.