Man, 20, charged with aggravated assault in Lower Sackville stabbing

    A 20-year-old man is facing charges after another man was stabbed in Lower Sackville, N.S., Tuesday afternoon.

    The RCMP received a complaint around 1:30 p.m. that a man had been stabbed by a man he knew outside a home on Seawood Avenue.

    Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim, a 54-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Investigators searched the area with help from Halifax Regional Police Dog Services. They found and arrested the suspect around 2 p.m.

    Jaymyron Flint of Lower Sackville is facing the following charges:

    • aggravated assault
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • mischief

    Flint was held in custody and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday.

