Man, 21, stabbed in Cole Harbour business: RCMP

Police in the Halifax area are investigating after a stabbing Saturday in Cole Harbour.

Officers with the Halifax District RCMP, along with paramedics, responded to a report of a stabbing on Cole Harbour Rd. around 1:29 p.m.

Investigators learned a 21-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Through the course of their investigation, police learned the victim entered a retail business, where he was followed in by another man who then left the business only to return with a woman.

According to police, the man stabbed the victim before fleeing in a vehicle with the woman. Investigators say they don’t believe the attack was random.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.