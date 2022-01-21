Man, 35, facing six charges following break, enter and theft at Tracadie, N.B. business: police

A 35-year-old man from Tracadie, N.B. is facing charges after money was stolen from a business in the community.

On Jan. 8, police received a report of a break-and-enter at a business on Rue Du Moulin.

“An individual gained entry to the business, damaged a safe, and stole an undisclosed amount of currency,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Rue Centenaire on Jan. 10 and say a man was arrested at the scene.

Police say they recovered part of the stolen currency and seized approximately 50 cannabis plants that were part of an illegal growing operation.

On Jan. 11, Andy Brideau appeared in Tracadie Provincial Court and was charged with:

break, enter and theft with intent to commit an indictable offence

disguise with intent

mischief

unlawful possession of illicit cannabis

unlawful cultivation, propagation or harvest of more than four cannabis plants

unlawful possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Brideau was later released on conditions and is scheduled to return to Tracadie Provincial Court on Feb. 8.

The investigation is ongoing.