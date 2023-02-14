Man, 37, charged with allegedly stealing and using credit cards in Halifax

A 37-year-old man is facing charges after a break-and-enter in Halifax over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police received a report around 10:25 a.m. Sunday that a home on North Street was broken into overnight. The caller stated the suspect had taken the resident’s wallet, which contained identification and credit cards.

According to police, the suspect then used the victim’s credit card to make a number of purchases.

Then at 11:35 a.m., police learned a man on Creighton Street was allegedly checking residence doors in the area.

Police say the man was arrested a short time later after what they call “a brief foot pursuit.”

Officers seized stolen property and credit cards from the earlier break-and-enter, along with a knife.

Craig Morley Wilson was due to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face charges of:

break and enter

fraud under $5,000

using and possessing stolen credit cards (four counts)

possession of weapon dangerous to the public peace

resisting arrest

failing to comply with condition of a court order (four counts)

Police say Wilson is also facing charges related to a theft from a vehicle on Brunswick Street on Saturday. According to police, a purse with identification and credit cards was stolen.

Wilson is being charged with two counts of using and possessing stolen credit cards, along with one count of fraud under $5,000.