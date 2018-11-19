

CTV Atlantic





A 48-year-old man is dead after his vehicle left the road in Hammonds Plains, N.S. Sunday afternoon.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Viscount Run around 4:30 p.m.

Police say it appears the 2004 GMC Savana van left the road and rolled over in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police say the man was from Windsor Junction, N.S.

The road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.