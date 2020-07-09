HALIFAX -- A 60-year-old man is dead after he was shot when Halifax District RCMP responded to a complaint of an armed man uttering threats at a home in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Thursday.

Police say, when they arrived at the home on Howard Avenue, they found the man armed with a handgun outside a home.

"The man did not respond to officers’ directions," the RCMP said in a news release. "After a short time, the man raised his handgun towards the responding officers. Responding officers discharged their firearms."

Police say paramedics attempted to give the man first aid after he was shot, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Nova Scotia RCMP refer death of 60 year old man to Serious Incident Response Team after officers discharged firearms while responding to an incident involving a handgun pic.twitter.com/xMgyLxuwjT — Jim kvammen (@CTVJimKvammen) July 10, 2020

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this difficult time," the RCMP news release said.

Halifax District RCMP has referred the matter to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which investigates all serious incidents which arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia.

Mounties say, since SIRT is now investigating, they won't discuss the matter publicly.