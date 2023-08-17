Man, 76, dies after truck leaves road in Grand Desert, N.S.
Police say a 76-year-old man has died after crashing a truck in Grand Desert, N.S., early Thursday morning.
Halifax District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Grand Desert Station Road and Highway 207 around 3:10 a.m.
Police say a GMC Sierra was travelling east on the highway when it left the road and ended up in a ditch.
The driver of the truck, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say he was from New Brunswick.
A section of Highway 207 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
A series of brush fires that forced officials to close a section of the Malahat highway on Tuesday night have been deemed suspicious.