A man is facing charges in connection with a dangerous driving incident in Halifax Wednesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say a motorist narrowly missed hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Spring Garden Road around 8:18 p.m.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle on Cornwallis Street, but police say the driver again fled the scene and was driving in a dangerous manner.

Police spotted the vehicle in Dartmouth and followed it to the IKEA parking lot, where they arrested the driver and female passenger without incident.

The officers searched the vehicle and found a quantity of drugs.

Zachary Karl Juliusson is facing one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

The 22-year-old Rines Creek, N.S., man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.