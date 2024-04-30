ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man arrested after armed standoff in Sydney provincial building: Cape Breton police

    Cape Breton Regional Police respond to the provincial building on Prince Street in Sydney, N.S., on April 30, 2024. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic) Cape Breton Regional Police respond to the provincial building on Prince Street in Sydney, N.S., on April 30, 2024. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Police say a man has been arrested and will face several charges after an armed standoff inside the provincial building on Prince Street in Sydney, N.S.

    Cape Breton Regional Police said around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday they were at the scene as part of an “active investigation.”

    Police said there was no risk to public safety and asked people to stay away from the area.

    About 45 minutes later, emergency crews cleared the scene.

    Police tell CTV News the man had a weapon and police negotiators got him to surrender.

    They say no one was injured.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

