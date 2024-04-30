Man arrested after armed standoff in Sydney provincial building: Cape Breton police

Police say a man has been arrested and will face several charges after an armed standoff inside the provincial building on Prince Street in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police said around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday they were at the scene as part of an “active investigation.”

Police said there was no risk to public safety and asked people to stay away from the area.

About 45 minutes later, emergency crews cleared the scene.

Police tell CTV News the man had a weapon and police negotiators got him to surrender.

They say no one was injured.

