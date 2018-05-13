Featured
Man arrested after assault at Halifax night club
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 11:58AM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, May 13, 2018 7:05PM ADT
Halifax Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was assaulted at a Halifax night club early Sunday morning.
Police say at 2:04 a.m. on May 13, they responded to an assault at the Pacifico night club on Salter St.
A 37-year-old man was assaulted and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injureies.
A 31-year-old Halifax man was arrested on the scene and is expected to face charges.
The investigation is ongoing.