

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was assaulted at a Halifax night club early Sunday morning.

Police say at 2:04 a.m. on May 13, they responded to an assault at the Pacifico night club on Salter St.

A 37-year-old man was assaulted and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injureies.

A 31-year-old Halifax man was arrested on the scene and is expected to face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.