Man arrested after barricading himself in Kentville home: N.S. RCMP

A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself in a Kentville, N.S., home.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries Friday evening.

An RCMP negotiator spoke with him throughout the afternoon.

A police officer in tactical gear pulls a rifle from the back of an unmarked truck at the scene of a barricaded man in Kentville, N.S., on May 12, 2023. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts)

Police asked the public to stay away from the home on Stephen Court and neighbours were told to stay inside their homes.

A mix of Mounties and Kentville Police filled surrounding streets. Some wore tactical gear and carried rifles. At least one was pictured in a gas mask.

Paramedics staged an ambulance nearby.

