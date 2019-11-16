DARTMOUTH -- Shortly after 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Police released the scene of Roleika Dr. in Dartmouth after spending nearly five hours dealing with a man who had barricaded himself in an apartment building.

Police say they were called to arrest a man on an outstanding warrant at an apartment building on the 0-100 block of Roleika Dr. at 11:34 a.m. on Saturday.

When police made contact with the man, he made threats towards police and stated he was armed with a knife. His apartment was contained and police made continued attempts to negotiate with the man throughout the afternoon.

Witnesses say the alleged suspect had been yelling at police from outside his unit's window. Several officers in tactical gear and weapons were spotted entering the building. The Halifax Regional Police Canine Unit was also called to the scene.

Police say that at approximately 5:10 p.m., the suspect, who was the lone occupant of the apartment, lit a fire inside the apartment.

Members of Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency then entered the apartment, arrested the male, and extinguished the fire. Police brought the man out of the building in handcuffs and put him in the back of a police vehicle.

The apartment was momentarily evacuated, as Halifax Fire investigated the scene. Residents say they were told to leave the building because there could be a fire, but were allowed to return to their homes a few minutes later as fire crews determined there was no threat to the public.

“I woke up and was told to evacuate the building in case of a fire. The police have been here all day," said resident Jennifer Scott.

There is no information at this time about whether anyone was hurt during the situation, or if the man is facing charges.

Roleika Dr. was closed to traffic between Byron Crescent and Caledonia Rd. for about five hours and police were advising the public to avoid the area, but has since re-opened.