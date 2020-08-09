Advertisement
Man arrested, charged after stabbing in Inverness
HALIFAX -- A 54-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing another man in Inverness, N.S. on Friday.
Around 7:20 p.m., Inverness District RCMP responded to reports of a serious assault that happened in a parking lot on Central Avenue in Inverness.
Once police arrived, they say they located a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man known to him following an argument.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was arrested a short time later when he turned himself in at the Inverness RCMP Detachment.
He is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
The suspect has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 10.
The investigation is ongoing.