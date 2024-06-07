ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man arrested for allegedly breaking open parking meters in Sydney, N.S.

    Cape Breton Regional Police
    Share

    A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking open a parking meter in Sydney, N.S.

    Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report that someone appeared to be damaging a parking meter around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

    When police arrived, they say officers located a suspect matching the reported description near a broken parking meter. Police also confirmed the man was in breach of a probation order.

    Peter Evan Thomas Bernard, 31, was arrested and charged with:

    • two counts of mischief
    • two breaches of a probation order

    Following further investigation, police determined Bernard is also a suspect in an ongoing investigation into damage to parking meters in May, when coin boxes were taken from locations in the area of Bentinck Street.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada

    The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News