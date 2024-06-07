Man arrested for allegedly breaking open parking meters in Sydney, N.S.

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking open a parking meter in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report that someone appeared to be damaging a parking meter around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they say officers located a suspect matching the reported description near a broken parking meter. Police also confirmed the man was in breach of a probation order.

Peter Evan Thomas Bernard, 31, was arrested and charged with:

two counts of mischief

two breaches of a probation order

Following further investigation, police determined Bernard is also a suspect in an ongoing investigation into damage to parking meters in May, when coin boxes were taken from locations in the area of Bentinck Street.

