HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old man is due in court today to face charges related to a demonstration outside a Halifax-area jail where inmates had been staging a peaceful protest for weeks.

Police say about 30 people gathered outside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility on Sunday night and some reportedly shot fireworks at the facility and also tried to climb a fence surrounding the property.

The protesters were removed and police took one man into custody, saying he will face several charges including causing a disturbance, property damage, obstructing a peace officer and assaulting a police officer.

Some of the demonstrators then headed to regional police headquarters to protest the arrest of the 28-year-old man, but they left peacefully.

Inmates at the correctional facility joined a prisoner strike in the United States on Aug. 21, and circulated a 10-point plan for basic improvements in health care, rehabilitation, exercise, visits, clothing, food, air quality and library access.

The protest was set to conclude over the weekend.