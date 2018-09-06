As MLAs were meeting at the Legislature, protestors rallied outside the Department of Justice building in support of inmates at the Burnside jail.

Inmates have presented the justice department with a list of 10 demands. Among other things, they want access to better health care, food and rehabilitation programs.

Their supporters say the demands are all about basic dignity and human rights.

“No matter what crimes somebody has committed, we do live in a country that only sentences people to jail for depravation of freedom, not all these other things,” said El Jones, who was one of the protesters. “So, we don't sentence you to lose your dignity, we don't sentence you to be stripped of your human rights, that is what human rights mean.”

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey says his department is discussing the demands and is open to making changes.