HALIFAX -- Police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another after responding to two separate robberies in Dartmouth, N.S., within four hours.

The first robbery was reported at a McDonald’s restaurant on Nantucket Avenue around 8:25 p.m. Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say a man entered the business and demanded money.

He did not show a weapon and no one was injured.

The man fled the scene on foot with some cash and the cash drawer.

A K9 unit attended the scene and helped police track the suspect to a location nearby. Police arrested the man and recovered items relating to the robbery.

The 48-year-old Dartmouth man remains in custody and will be charged with robbery. He is due to appear in court at a later date.

ARMED ROBBERY AT GAS STATION

Four hours later, at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to an armed robbery at the Ultramar gas station on Windmill Road.

Investigators don’t believe the two robberies are related.

In this case, police say a man entered the gas station, pointed a firearm at the male clerk, and demanded money.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with some cash.

Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40. He is roughly five-foot-nine or five-foot-ten inches tall.

He was wearing a blue jacket, beige face mask and glasses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).