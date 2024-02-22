ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man charged after allegedly threatening a man and woman with a knife: Charlottetown police

    Charlottetown Police
    Share

    A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly threatened a man and woman with a knife in Charlottetown on Saturday.

    Charlottetown Police Services received a call about the threat around 10:45 a.m., according to a news release from police.

    Officers made their way to the Stan MacPherson Way area and spoke with the people who reported the incident. Police learned a couple was walking their dogs when a man they didn’t know approached them.

    According to police, the man allegedly yelled threats and threatened the couple with a knife.

    “The couple backed away and called Police, at which time the male left the area,” police write in the release.

    The incident was captured on surveillance footage.

    “Police were able to identify the suspect and did locate him a short time later at the intersection of Richmond and Queen Street,” police write in the release.

    “The suspect was arrested without incident and a knife was seized.”

    A 35-year-old Charlottetown man faces charges for:

    • assault with a weapon
    • uttering threats
    • possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

    He appeared in court Tuesday and remains in custody.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING OPP announce largest gun bust in province's history

    Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault-style rifles in the province’s history.

    Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News