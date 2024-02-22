Man charged after allegedly threatening a man and woman with a knife: Charlottetown police

A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly threatened a man and woman with a knife in Charlottetown on Saturday.

Charlottetown Police Services received a call about the threat around 10:45 a.m., according to a news release from police.

Officers made their way to the Stan MacPherson Way area and spoke with the people who reported the incident. Police learned a couple was walking their dogs when a man they didn’t know approached them.

According to police, the man allegedly yelled threats and threatened the couple with a knife.

“The couple backed away and called Police, at which time the male left the area,” police write in the release.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage.

“Police were able to identify the suspect and did locate him a short time later at the intersection of Richmond and Queen Street,” police write in the release.

“The suspect was arrested without incident and a knife was seized.”

A 35-year-old Charlottetown man faces charges for:

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He appeared in court Tuesday and remains in custody.

