Halifax Regional Police say a man has been charged after a female employee was sexually assaulted at a store in Dartmouth Crossing.

Police responded to the store on Countryview Drive around 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 17. The woman told police a man had touched her inappropriately in a sexual manner.

The woman managed to get away from the man and reported the incident to the store manager.

Police say the manager approached the suspect, who then fled the store and left the parking lot in a taxi.

Police have identified a suspect and charged him with sexual assault. Timothy Conrad Jackson, 58, of Dartmouth is due in court at a later date.

Police aren’t releasing the name or exact location of the store in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.