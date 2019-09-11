

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man following a stabbing that happened Monday night.

Police were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. People in the area found what they believed to be blood from an altercation.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned there was an altercation between three men the night before. The altercation escalated and one of the men was stabbed. All three men then fled the area on foot. It is believed all three men were known to each other.

Police say they were able to identify and locate the men. The victim is a 32-year-old man from Halifax who suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his hand.

Police say the suspect was arrested for an unrelated matter.

Brian Stanley Knowles, 43, of Halifax is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face several charges - including assault causing bodily harm, and breach of recognizance.