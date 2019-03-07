Featured
Man charged with first-degree murder in 2016 death of Tyler Keizer
Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer was found shot in a vehicle in the area of Falkland and Gottingen streets on Nov. 21, 2016. He later died in hospital. (In Loving Memory of Tyler Keizer/Facebook)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 1:12PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2019 1:52PM AST
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who was gunned down inside his vehicle in Halifax in November 2016.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Falkland and Gottingen streets around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2016.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot inside his vehicle.
Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police arrested a 27-year-old man in Halifax around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Adam Joseph Drake is due to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face a charge of first-degree murder.
Investigators believe there are more people who have information about Keizer’s death and they’re asking those people to come forward.