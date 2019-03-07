

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who was gunned down inside his vehicle in Halifax in November 2016.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Falkland and Gottingen streets around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2016.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot inside his vehicle.

Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man in Halifax around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Adam Joseph Drake is due to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators believe there are more people who have information about Keizer’s death and they’re asking those people to come forward.