HALIFAX -- A man who was arrested in connection with the death of a man reported missing in Miramichi, N.B., over a year ago has now been charged with his murder.

Ethen James Harnish was arrested last Wednesday and charged with offering an indignity to human remains in connection with the death of Brandon Martin.

At the time, the Miramichi Police Force said it expected to lay additional charges against the 21-year-old man from Grand Falls, N.B.

After further investigation, police have now charged Harnish with first-degree murder in Martin’s death.

Martin had been missing from Miramichi since May 22, 2019. His remains were found in the area of the Plaster Rock-Renous Highway on May 26.

Police have not said how he died.

Harnish is due to appear in court on June 16.