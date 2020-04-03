HALIFAX -- A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside a home in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

The RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious death at the home on Glen Arbour Way around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they found the body of a woman inside. Her name has not been released.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Stephen Beckett has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the woman's death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.