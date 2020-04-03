Man charged with murder after woman found dead inside Hammonds Plains home
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 3:45PM ADT Last Updated Friday, April 3, 2020 6:02PM ADT
The RCMP are seen at a home in Hammonds Plains, N.S. on April 3, 2020.
HALIFAX -- A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside a home in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
The RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious death at the home on Glen Arbour Way around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police say they found the body of a woman inside. Her name has not been released.
A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Stephen Beckett has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the woman's death.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.