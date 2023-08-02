Man charged with slew of offences committed around New Brunswick: RCMP
Police have laid charges against a New Brunswick man following multiple incidents around the province.
On Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., police say they received reports of two men holding loaded firearms at the door of a home on Route 725 in Little Ridge, N.B.
Police say they were able to arrest the two men without incident, and one of the men was later released.
In a news release Wednesday, police say they seized two loaded firearms and a stolen vehicle that contained several items.
On Friday, 24-year-old Ty Richard Phillips appeared in the Saint John provincial court and was charged with:
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a firearm in a vehicle
- possession of a weapon contrary to order
- failure to comply with probation order
On Monday, Phillips appeared back in court where he was charged with:
- break and enter
- failure to comply with probation order
Police say the charges stem from a break and enter at a seasonal home on Route 785 near McDougall Lake.
Phillips also appeared in Fredericton provincial court Monday and was charged with:
- three counts driving while prohibited
- two counts of failure to comply with probation order
- two counts of theft under $5,000
- possession of stolen property over $5,000
- flight from police
- driving while suspended
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later time.
“This individual is a repeat offender who has been active throughout central and southern New Brunswick,” says Sgt. Chris Henderson with the St. George RCMP.
“We believe that his arrest will have a positive impact for the many communities in which he was committing crime, and highlights the commitment of our members to make their communities safer.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
