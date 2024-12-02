Man dead, another injured after suspicious New Brunswick house fire

One man is dead and a second is badly injured after a suspicious house fire in Coal Creek, N.B.

Members of the Chipman and Minto RCMP responded to the home on Route 10 around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found the body of an 83-year-old man inside the home, which was destroyed.

A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP told CTV News they are treating the fire as suspicious.

“Members with the New Brunswick coroner’s office and with the Office of the Fire Marshal are assisting with the ongoing investigation,” said New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in an email.

“An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death. Further questions surrounding what lead to the death are part of the ongoing investigation.”

Police found the body of an 83-year-old man inside a burned home in Coal Creek, N.B., on Nov. 30, 2024. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Chipman or Minto RCMP.

The incident comes less than a week after two people were found dead inside a burning vehicle in the same area. Police responded to the scene off Midland Road in Chipman, N.B., the morning of Nov. 25. However, police don’t believe the two incidents are connected.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the residential fire is connected to last week’s vehicle fire and double homicide investigation being led by NB RCMP’s MCU (Major Crime Unit),” said Oullette.

The mayor of Grand Lake, N.B., Kevin Nicklin, says there’s no need for the public to be concerned since the incidents are not related.

“There’s nothing really for the community to worry about. These are isolated incidents and there’s no connection between them,” said Nicklin.

“We’re not used to these types of incidents happening in our area and we’re really looking for it to stop.”

Grand Lake MLA and former public safety minister Kris Austin said he's been getting regular updates from the RCMP as well.

Austin said crime and public safety is an issue in the area and more police officers and increased patrols are needed.

"This is unusual, there's no question about that, but we're seeing a spike in crime right across New Brunswick," said Austin. "But this is definitely unusual, and I know people do have a certain feeling of apprehension that goes with it."

The Chipman Fire Department responded to both calls. The fire chief says it’s been a tough week for his firefighters.

“It helps all the firefighters to talk about anything they may have seen or anything that went on during the incident,” said Chief Barry Armstrong. “When we got there, the house was fully engulfed and we knew there was somebody inside at the time.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Derek Haggett

